An explosion occurred near a tanker approximately 50 nautical miles west of Dubai, the British maritime trade operations service UKMTO reported. The vessel's captain reported the incident, stating that the explosion was likely caused by an unidentified projectile.

According to UKMTO, the tanker was not damaged, and there were no reports of marine pollution. All crew members are safe. “The crew is safe and has been accounted for,” the report said, as quoted by the Anadolu Agency and Arab News.

The British service classified the incident as “suspicious activity” and advised vessels in the area to proceed with caution. It was not reported which vessel was involved or under which flag it was registered.

Local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion. So far, no one has claimed responsibility, nor has there been any confirmation of who fired the suspected projectile. The incident is the latest warning of the risks to commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz.

Sources: m.aa.com.tr, arabnews.com