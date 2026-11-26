Several loud explosions were heard in the Saudi capital Riyadh in the early hours of November 26. A Reuters witness heard the blasts as Saudi Civil Defense issued a warning of a possible danger in Riyadh Province. The service later announced that “the danger had passed.”

There is currently no official explanation of what caused the explosions. There are no confirmed reports of deaths, injuries or material damage.

Incident comes amid new escalation

The incident comes amid intensified hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis. On November 25, the Houthis said they had attacked the ports of Jeddah and Jizan, an oil refinery and Riyadh’s financial district. They claim the strikes were in response to Saudi actions in Yemen, but their claims have not been independently confirmed.

The Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted four drones targeting the Ras Tanura refinery in the eastern part of the country. The statement did not specify whether the explosions heard in Riyadh were linked to the interception of missiles or unmanned aerial vehicles.

11 injured in previous attack in Riyadh

A day earlier, on November 24, the Saudi-led coalition said 11 people had been injured in an attack on a tower in Riyadh’s “King Abdullah” financial district. It was the second incident in the area in less than a week. There was no immediate claim of responsibility at the time.

The Houthis have not claimed responsibility for the explosions heard on November 26. The cause of the incident, as well as its possible consequences, remains unclear.

Sources: devdiscourse.com, apnews.com