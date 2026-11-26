Russia’s air defenses are repelling an attack by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles on the industrial zone of Nevinnomyssk in Stavropol Krai. The region’s governor, Vladimir Vladimirov, announced this.

“Our air defense forces are repelling a drone attack targeting the industrial zone of Nevinnomyssk,” Vladimirov wrote. According to him, several drones were shot down. The exact number of aircraft and the specific sites they were targeting have not been disclosed.

A drone threat alert has been declared across Stavropol Krai. The governor urged residents not to approach fallen debris and not to publish footage from the crash sites or of air defense operations. The statements published so far contain no information about casualties, injuries or material damage.

Nevinnomyssk is one of the main industrial and chemical centers in Stavropol Krai. Information about the attack was also reported by Reuters, which cited Vladimirov’s statement on the actions of Russia’s air defenses in the area.

Sources: kommersant.ru, interfax.ru, devdiscourse.com