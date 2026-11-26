Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised not to use nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine and has assured the United States that he has no such intention. This was stated by Jared Kushner, special envoy to US President Donald Trump.

“So far, Putin has shown restraint. He agreed not to use nuclear weapons and assured us that this is not his intention,” Kushner said in a statement quoted by the Russian media outlet RT.

His remarks do not make clear whether this refers to a written agreement, an official declaration or an assurance given as part of diplomatic talks. The reports on the statement do not mention any public confirmation from the Russian side of the specific commitment.

American envoys held talks with Putin

Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Putin in Moscow on November 12, following two days of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Abu Dhabi. The meeting was part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to reach an agreement to end the war.

According to Time, the talks in Abu Dhabi did not result in a significant breakthrough, while Putin rejected the idea of deploying foreign peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. After the meeting in Moscow, Kushner and Witkoff held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European representatives in Berlin.

Security guarantees for Ukraine

Kushner earlier said that, in his view, Russia was willing to accept security guarantees for Ukraine similar to those under Article 5 of NATO. This provision stipulates that an armed attack against one member country is considered an attack against all.

The issue of nuclear risks was also discussed at a meeting between Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China in November. Following the talks, the three countries said they were ready to work to reduce the risk of nuclear weapons being used, but they did not announce a specific agreement on the war in Ukraine.

Sources: rt-english.com, time.com, apnews.com