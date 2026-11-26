Brazil expressed outrage over the US proposal for new tariffs on Brazilian aircraft and sugar. Washington is proposing an additional 10% tariff on finished aircraft manufactured in Brazil, as well as higher tariffs on raw and refined sugar imported outside the agreed quotas.

“The unilateral decision by the Office of the United States Trade Representative is an unacceptable action within the ongoing bilateral negotiation process. Brazil will not yield to such threats,” the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said. Brazil indicated that it would continue negotiations without ruling out retaliatory measures against what it described as the illegal and unjustified imposition of tariffs.

Aircraft and sugar at the center of the dispute

The proposal was made under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974. According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, Brazil has not made “significant progress” on issues that Washington considers unfair trade practices. These include rules on digital trade and electronic payments, market access for ethanol, intellectual property protection and illegal deforestation.

Finished aircraft had previously been exempt from US tariffs. They are Brazil’s fourth-largest export to the United States, and the new measure could directly affect manufacturer Embraer. The company said it was reviewing the announcement and defended maintaining the zero-tariff regime for the global aviation industry. Its shares fell by more than 3% on the day the proposal was announced.

As for sugar, the US is proposing a new tariff on out-of-quota volumes, to be applied on a non-discriminatory basis. According to Reuters, Brazilian sugar exports to the US market fell to just over 146,000 tons in the first 10 months of 2026, from more than 1 million tons in 2024. For 2027, Washington plans to reduce the duty-free quota for Brazilian raw sugar by about one-third, to 100,000 tons.

Negotiations and dispute at the WTO

The US already imposed a 25% tariff on certain Brazilian goods in July 2026. Brazil is challenging the measures and requested the establishment of a panel at the World Trade Organization to determine whether the additional US tariffs, including 25% under one investigation and 12.5% under another, comply with the US commitments under the organization’s rules.

On November 24, the US objected to the creation of the panel but said it was ready to continue talks with Brazil. Under the new proposal, US authorities expect written submissions by December 30, 2026, while the public hearing is scheduled for January 14, 2027. Until this procedure is completed, the new tariffs remain proposed rather than finally imposed.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, arabnews.com