U.S. President’s special envoy Jared Kushner said that an alleged attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in late December 2025 had slowed peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. He said the attack had distanced Putin from the negotiating process.

Kushner made the statement in an interview with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner, published on the MD Meets podcast. He said he had begun working on the negotiations about a year ago and that some progress had been made in November.

“The territorial issue has now reached a certain impasse,” Kushner said.

According to him, between February and September, the U.S. side maintained regular communication with Moscow and Kyiv, but did not see enough flexibility or willingness to compromise to allow common ground to be found. Kushner described the development of the talks before his meetings with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in September.

The territorial issue remains an obstacle

Asked whether Putin genuinely wanted peace and an end to the war, Kushner answered in the affirmative. He clarified, however, that in his view the main problem was the conditions under which an agreement could be reached between the demands of the Russian president, Zelensky and the European countries.

Kushner also denied claims that U.S. President Donald Trump was putting pressure on Zelensky or Ukraine. He said the role of the U.S. side was to mediate, while the United States continued to support Kyiv.

Ukraine rejected the accusation

At the end of December 2025, Russia accused Ukraine of attacking Putin’s residence with unmanned aerial vehicles and threatened to reconsider its position in the talks. Ukraine officially rejected the claim.

President Volodymyr Zelensky described Russia’s statements as false and said the U.S. side had been informed about them. In his remarks, Kushner presented the attack as a factor that had influenced Putin’s position, but the published information contains no independent confirmation that such an attack actually took place.

Sources: pravda.com.ua