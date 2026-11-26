Lithuania called on the European Union to declare Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) a terrorist organization because of the growing number of attacks and acts of sabotage in Europe. The appeal was made by Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys in an interview with the German newspaper “Welt”.

“The GRU is terrorizing our societies, decision-makers and individual citizens,” Budrys said. According to him, Lithuanian intelligence services have established who was responsible for specific operations, and courts in the country have already handed down verdicts in related cases.

Five Face Trial in Lithuania

Five men are currently on trial in Lithuania on terrorism charges. According to the indictment, they sent parcels presented as ordinary packages containing improvised explosive devices. Lithuanian authorities suspect that the operations were organized by individuals linked to the GRU.

In other cases, charges have been brought over attempted arson and vandalism. According to the Lithuanian authorities, these actions were also probably carried out at the behest of Russian military intelligence. The charges and allegations are yet to be examined in court proceedings.

Reference to the Drone Incident in Leipzig

Budrys said that a similar legal assessment could also be applied in Germany. He cited the incident at the beginning of August, when a drone carrying explosives was found near a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig Airport.

The German government later held Russia responsible for the attempted attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport, while the criminal investigation into the case continued. German and European agencies linked the incident to a broader pattern of Russian hybrid operations in Europe.

Warning of a Possible Risk to NATO

The Lithuanian foreign minister said that Russia must understand that its actions against Western countries can no longer be viewed solely as hybrid warfare. In his view, they constitute unconventional warfare and could potentially reach the threshold for triggering Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

“Russia must understand that its actions against Western countries are no longer simply hybrid warfare, but constitute unconventional warfare that could potentially cross the threshold for triggering Article 5,” Budrys said.

Article 5 stipulates that an armed attack against one or more NATO countries is considered an attack against all allies. It obliges member states to provide mutual assistance, but the specific form of that assistance is determined by each country.

Lithuania borders the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and Belarus, which is an ally of Moscow. The Baltic state is among Europe’s most active supporters of Ukraine and has repeatedly warned of an intensification of Russian espionage and sabotage operations in Europe.

Sources: bta.bg, bundesregierung.de, amp.dw.com