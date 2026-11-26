The wife of Japanese journalist Yuki Imai has urged Russia to release him after he was detained on suspicion of espionage. The 34-year-old reporter for the “Hokkaido Shimbun” newspaper was detained in October as he was preparing to leave Russia after a two-year posting on the island of Sakhalin.

Moscow accuses him of collecting intelligence about the country’s defence capabilities. Imai is being held at the “Lefortovo” pre-trial detention centre in Moscow, and according to the Russian news agency Interfax, his detention will last at least two months. If convicted of espionage, he faces a prison sentence of between 10 and 20 years.

“He is not only a journalist. He is a beloved son, husband and father,” Nozomi Imai said in a statement distributed through his employer. She said that her husband had been eagerly looking forward to returning to their one-year-old daughter. The child had not seen her father since September and had learned many new words during that time.

Family worried about his parents’ health

Nozomi realised that something was wrong after she was unable to contact Imai on the morning he was due to leave. According to her, the detention has had a severe effect on his elderly parents, who fear they may never see their son again. Doctors have warned that his mother is at risk of a brain haemorrhage.

Japanese officials visited the journalist at “Lefortovo” and said that he had no health problems. Japan has already protested to Moscow over his detention.

Newspaper rejects links to Japanese government

“Hokkaido Shimbun” did not comment specifically on the charges, but said that Imai had been carrying out routine journalistic work. The newspaper stressed that it “does not carry out either journalistic activities or information gathering on the orders of the government”.

His wife described Imai as a man with a deep connection to Russia, the Russian language, culture and art. His grandfather was born on Sakhalin at a time when part of the island was under Japanese rule.

The detention is the latest source of tension between Moscow and Tokyo. The two countries are disputing four islands northeast of Japan, and their relations deteriorated further after the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022. Japan joined the sanctions against Moscow, while Russia also took action against the Russian assets of “Japan Tobacco”.

Sources: bta.bg, new.streetinsider.com, theguardian.com