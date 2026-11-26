A FedEx cargo plane skidded off a runway at Miami International Airport, with no injuries reported. The incident occurred at around 8:40 p.m. local time on Runway 26R, the airport said.

The aircraft was an MD-11. According to FedEx, the plane experienced “a problem while landing,” and the company is coordinating its actions with investigators. “We are grateful that our crew is safe and that there have been no reports of injuries,” FedEx said.

Flight restrictions on the eve of the holiday

After the plane skidded off the runway, all but one of the airport’s runways were temporarily closed. This led to flight delays during one of the busiest travel periods in the United States–the eve of Thanksgiving. The Federal Aviation Administration imposed a temporary restriction on flights to Miami, and significant delays began to build later.

Airport authorities urged passengers to check their flight information directly with the airlines before heading to the terminals. The airport thanked passengers for their patience as normal operations were restored.

Cause of the incident under investigation

The cause of the runway excursion has not yet been specified. Weather conditions in the area included rain, wind gusts and thunderstorms, but there is no confirmation that they caused the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the case.

The incident drew additional attention to the MD-11 model, which FedEx began using again in May 2026. This came after flights involving this type of aircraft were temporarily suspended following a crash in Kentucky in 2025. At the time, an MD-11 crashed during takeoff, killing all three people on board and 12 people on the ground.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, cbsnews.com