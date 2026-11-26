The war between Russia and Ukraine will not end in 2027, and hostilities will likely continue into 2028. This was forecast by military and political analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko of the “Information Resistance” group in an interview with TSN. According to him, positive developments on the diplomatic front could emerge in the second half of 2027, but this would not mean the end of the war.

“The war will not end in 2027. In any case, hostilities will continue into 2028. The question is what their intensity will be,” Kovalenko said.

Mobilization remains a key factor

The analyst doubts that Russia will be able to conduct a large-scale offensive campaign without declaring a general mobilization. In the absence of such a decision, he expects Ukrainian forces to continue counterattacking and counteroffensive operations throughout 2027 and 2028.

According to his forecast, the liberation of territories will take place gradually, primarily at the tactical level, although faster actions may occur in certain areas. Kovalenko believes that the main way for Moscow to increase its military capabilities would be to expand the size of its personnel through a general mobilization.

He believes that such a decision would entail serious political risks for the Russian authorities. According to him, mobilization could trigger discontent in Dagestan and Ingushetia, while a possible exemption for the North Caucasus could provoke a reaction in other regions, including Tatarstan. Therefore, in his analysis, the Kremlin would have to further mobilize society through rhetoric about a war with NATO.

Strikes on the rear and a possible local truce

Kovalenko identifies airstrikes against Ukraine’s rear areas and energy infrastructure as one of Russia’s priorities. He links this tactic to what he describes as problems for Russian forces at the front and says that Moscow may be counting on discontent among the Ukrainian population caused by disruptions to electricity and heating supplies.

The analyst allows for local truces to be negotiated in certain areas, but does not expect a long-term ceasefire before the end of the war. “A local truce is possible if Russia begins to suffer much more serious losses than it can replace,” he said.

Kovalenko also claims that Russia lacks sufficient technological and engineering capabilities to develop a weapon or solution that would completely change the course of the war. He also points to the opening of a second theater of hostilities against Europe as a possible instrument of pressure.

Military blogger Serhii Mysiura, also quoted by TSN, says he sees no signs that the war is about to stop or be frozen. Thus, the forecasts presented by the Ukrainian media outline a protracted conflict in which diplomatic developments are possible, but a rapid end to hostilities is not.

Sources: unian.net, tsn.ua