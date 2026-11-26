The current proposals for the European Union’s next multiannual budget do not provide a basis for an agreement, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in Brussels. According to him, negotiations on the financial framework for the 2028–2034 period are only just beginning.

“The sum is still too high. Ultimately, the member states must be able to afford to pay for all this,” Merz said, quoted by Reuters. The current proposal is for a budget of nearly €1.6 trillion.

The size of the budget is expected to be one of the main topics for European leaders, who are facing disagreements over the EU’s common spending for the next seven years. The German chancellor has already said that the sum remains excessive, despite the reduction from the initial plan.

Berlin Calls for More Limited Spending

“Practically all EU member states need to put their public finances in order. An increase of more than 40 percent in the European budget appears incompatible with the current context,” Merz said earlier this week.

Germany leads the group of “frugal states” in the EU, which are calling for a more limited budget and stricter control over spending. Their position is based on the need for member states to align their European commitments with the pressure on national budgets.

Proposal Cut by €200 Billion

European Council President António Costa proposed a €200 billion reduction compared with the European Commission’s initial draft. The initial framework envisaged a total budget of €2 trillion.

Merz described Costa’s proposal as a “good first step” but stressed that the total amount remained too high. This means that the reduction is not sufficient to reach an agreement with Germany and the other states calling for lower spending.

Negotiations are continuing, with the final decision requiring agreement among the member states on the financial framework for the 2028–2034 period.

Sources: bta.bg