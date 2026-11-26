Russia is constantly attacking Ukraine’s bridges – not only in Kyiv, but also in the Odesa and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as near the front line. The attacks on key bridges in Kyiv are primarily aimed at placing the civilian population under even greater pressure, infrastructure expert Andrii Koretskyi, quoted by ARD, believes. The attacks are causing transport chaos and traffic jams lasting for hours.

Growing need for repairs

Many are already afraid that Russia could strike the bridges so heavily that it would ultimately destroy them. Koretskyi told the German public broadcaster that if the attacks and problems increase, Ukrainians will need more and more time for repairs. „Even if we have the necessary resources for the restoration, the work requires more and more time. The greater the damage, the longer it takes to repair it.“

After the latest ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, Mayor Klitschko urged people to work from home if possible. A large part of the three-million-strong city’s population uses the bridges every day. Their destruction would not only pose enormous challenges for Kyiv, but could also affect supply chains for goods across the country, ARD reports.