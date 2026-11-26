China warned the US that it reserved the right to take “corresponding measures” against the new US tariffs. Beijing described Washington’s actions as wrong and said it would resolutely defend its legitimate rights and interests.

“China urges the United States to correct its wrongful practices and return to the right path of resolving problems through dialogue and consultations,” said He Yadong, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce.

He added that China would closely monitor developments and “reserve the right to take necessary measures to firmly defend its legitimate rights and interests.” Beijing did not specify any concrete retaliatory actions or a timeframe for their introduction.

Tariffs on Chinese Goods Reach 45%

President Donald Trump’s administration announced higher tariffs on 14 of the United States’ major trading partners. Those affected include China, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, India, Brazil, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland and Vietnam.

Certain Chinese goods will be subject to an additional 20% tariff on top of the import duties already in place. This will bring the total tariffs on these goods to 45%.

Donald Trump justified the decision by citing overproduction supported by subsidies, as well as other trade barriers. According to the US administration, these practices put US manufacturers at a disadvantage.

EU Also Rejects Washington’s Rationale

The new US tariffs were announced after a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

The European Union “categorically rejected” the rationale behind the US measures and said it expected Washington to comply with the agreement reached with Brussels. Under last year’s deal, tariffs on goods from the EU were capped at 15%.

China’s response so far is a political warning rather than an announcement of specific countermeasures. Beijing’s next steps will depend on developments in US tariff policy and any potential consultations between the two countries.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, channelnewsasia.com