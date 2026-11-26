Ukraine and Russia have carried out another exchange of the remains of presumed servicemen. Kyiv received from Moscow the remains of 250 people whom the Russian side believes were Ukrainian military personnel. Russia, in turn, received 22 bodies, State Duma deputy Shamsail Saraliev reported.

“Following the measures taken for repatriation, the remains of 250 people whom the Russian side considers to be Ukrainian servicemen were handed over,” the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.

Kyiv has not officially confirmed the identities of the people whose remains it received. Ukrainian investigators and forensic experts will carry out the necessary examinations and identification procedures. The remains will be handed over to specialised state institutions.

The International Committee of the Red Cross also took part in the operation. According to the Belarusian news agency BelTA, the exchange was coordinated with the support of Belarus.

Another exchange following the one in October

The previous operation of this kind took place on 22 October 2026. At that time, Ukraine received the remains of 252 people whom Russia claimed were Ukrainian servicemen, while the Russian side received 25 bodies.

The exchange of fallen servicemen continues to be one of the few channels of humanitarian interaction between Moscow and Kyiv. Ukraine usually reports the number of remains it receives, while the Russian side publishes separate figures for the bodies handed over.

The larger number of remains handed over to Ukraine is linked to the fact that Russia controls a significant part of the areas where fighting has taken place. The bodies of servicemen who have still not been recovered from the combat zones are also located there.

More than 26,000 bodies repatriated to Ukraine

At the beginning of October, the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, Kyrylo Budanov, said that more than 26,000 bodies and human remains had been repatriated to Ukraine in operations of this kind. According to him, many of them have still not been identified.

Following the completion of the latest exchange, the procedures to establish the identities will continue. Only after they are completed will the Ukrainian authorities be able to officially confirm whom the remains received belong to.

Sources: bta.bg, aa.com.tr, themoscowtimes.com