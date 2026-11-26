Ukrainian drones attacked the Nevinnomyssk Azot plant in Stavropol Krai, the region’s governor, Vladimir Vladimirov, said. According to him, local authorities are assessing the extent of the damage.

“Local authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage.”

No details were provided about the nature of the damage at the facility. There is also no independent confirmation of the extent of the damage.

In parallel with the Russian report, Reuters reported that the Ukrainian armed forces had attacked oil tanks overnight at a facility operated by the Russian company Transneft in Bashkortostan. Ukraine’s General Staff also said that the Marinovka military airfield in Volgograd Oblast had been attacked. The consequences of the strike on the airfield are being assessed.

Another attack on an industrial facility

Nevinnomyssk Azot is a major chemical plant in the city of Nevinnomyssk that produces nitrogen compounds and fertilizers. The facility has already been among the sites in the region affected by drone attacks in 2026.

In July, Russia’s Investigative Committee launched a criminal investigation following attacks on logistics facilities in Krasnodar Krai and Nevinnomyssk. At the time, Russian authorities described the attacks as terrorist acts, while Ukraine did not publicly claim responsibility for them.

At present, Russia is reporting the attack on the chemical plant, while Ukraine’s General Staff is confirming separate strikes on a Russian oil facility and a military site. There is no overall independent assessment of the damage caused.

Sources: bta.bg, ca.marketscreener.com, interfax.com