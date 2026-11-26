Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler will be in Washington from November 30 to December 3, where he will meet with his US counterpart, Pete Hegseth. The main topics will be bilateral security relations, the defense industry and US sanctions against Ankara.

The visit comes amid the ongoing dispute over Russia’s S-400 air defense systems. In 2020, the US imposed sanctions on Turkey under the CAATSA law after Ankara acquired the systems from Russia. As a result of the deal, Turkey was also excluded from the F-35 fighter jet program.

Sanctions and the F-35 Program

Turkey has long insisted that the sanctions be lifted and that the country return to the program for the US fighter jets. Recent contacts between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Donald Trump have heightened expectations in Ankara that a solution may be found.

In July 2026, Trump said Washington could discuss selling F-35s to Turkey. The US position, however, remains linked to the issue of the S-400s, while any easing of the sanctions is also tied to the US Congress. Returning to the program and the broader restoration of defense cooperation both remain on Turkey’s agenda.

Iran, Ukraine, Iraq and Syria

The talks between Güler and Hegseth will also cover the latest regional developments. Topics include the conflicts between Iran and the US, Israel’s ongoing actions in the region, efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as security in Iraq and Syria.

Turkey is calling on Washington not to resume a full-scale war against Iran. Ankara’s position is that “a new conflict will benefit no one.”

The upcoming meeting will take place during a period of change in Washington. Following the midterm elections in the US, the Democrats gained a majority in both chambers of Congress, raising an additional political question over the possible lifting of sanctions against Turkey. The decision on the F-35s and CAATSA remains one of the most sensitive issues in relations between the two NATO allies.

Sources: bta.bg, hurriyetdailynews.com, axios.com