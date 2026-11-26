The war in Ukraine must not and cannot spread to the Mediterranean, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in Brussels. She spoke on the sidelines of the meeting of European leaders after Ukraine announced that on November 22 it had struck Russian ships with drones in Benghazi, Libya.

“I believe that we must be very clear on this issue with our Ukrainian friends, as well as with our partners,” Meloni said. She added that Italy would continue to do everything in its power to help Ukraine defend itself.

Rome calls for Libya’s sovereignty to be respected

Meloni’s warning followed similar statements by Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. Earlier this week, Tajani spoke by telephone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and expressed Italy’s concern over Kyiv’s military operation in the Mediterranean.

During the conversation, Tajani stressed the need to respect Libya’s sovereignty and said that the war in Ukraine must not expand. Meanwhile, the Italian government is discussing stepped-up security measures for around 200 Italian military personnel taking part in the MIASIT mission and deployed between Tripoli and Misrata.

Meloni rejected the proposal for the EU budget

In Brussels, the Italian prime minister also commented on negotiations over the European Union’s long-term budget for the 2028–2034 period. According to her, the leaders are “light-years” away from reaching an agreement.

“Italy is here to say “No” to the proposal on the negotiating table at the summit,” Meloni said.

Before the meeting, she co-chaired the new “Friends of Cohesion” format with Romanian President Nicușor Dan. Italy is calling for the gradual reduction of funding for the Common Agricultural Policy and cohesion policy to be halted, as Rome considers them important for growth, competitiveness, and economic and social cohesion.

The long-term financial framework being discussed by European leaders amounts to nearly €2 trillion for the seven-year period. The agenda also includes funding for Ukraine in 2027, including a proposal for additional support of up to €45 billion.

Sources: bta.bg, ansa.it