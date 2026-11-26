Moscow rejected claims that it was preparing to launch a spacecraft carrying a nuclear warhead. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova described reports in German media as speculation and said that Russia was complying with the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.

“The absurd speculation regarding Russia’s activities in space has nothing to do with reality,” Zakharova said. According to her, the claims were presented as an investigative report into alleged plans to launch a massive attack on orbital satellite groupings.

Zakharova pointed out that Article IV of the Outer Space Treaty prohibits placing into Earth orbit any objects carrying nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction. She added that the treaty does not provide mechanisms for verifying compliance with it, including through the UN Security Council.

What the German media are claiming

On November 23, German broadcasters WDR and NDR, together with “Süddeutsche Zeitung,” reported that Western intelligence services and military structures, including German intelligence and the Bundeswehr, had discussed the possibility of Russia placing a satellite known as “Sputnik-S” into orbit. According to the reports, the spacecraft could be launched by the end of the year.

The assessments circulated state that the satellite could be sent into space within 60 days of the warnings issued in early November. Germany’s Defense Ministry did not respond to specific questions, while the Russian Embassy in Berlin said it had no information about the plans described and rejected the allegations as part of a propaganda campaign.

The German government said it was taking the reports seriously but refused to disclose the actual intelligence picture. A representative of the Chancellery clarified that there was no immediate threat. Germany’s Foreign Ministry described the deployment of nuclear weapons in space as a serious violation of the Outer Space Treaty.

The dispute over Germany’s military space plans

Zakharova linked the reports to Germany’s plans to invest more than 35 billion euros in space, space security and related infrastructure. According to the Russian side, Berlin is using the claims about “Sputnik-S” to justify the development of its own military capabilities.

The German military, however, describes Deep Precision Strike as a long-range strike system using missiles launched from the air, land or sea. An official description of the program states that it is intended to strike targets more than 500 kilometers away, rather than deploy weapons in orbit. The joint British-German program envisages the development of long-range weapons with a range of more than 2,000 kilometers, which are expected to enter service in the 2030s.

The issue is being discussed against the backdrop of the meeting in Geneva of the UN Working Group on Preventing an Arms Race in Outer Space. The session continues until November 27. Zakharova claims that the dissemination of unverified data makes dialogue more difficult, while the German government emphasizes the need to prepare for various threats against satellites and space infrastructure.

Sources: news.bg, tagesschau.de, investing.com