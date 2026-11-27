Hungary, Czechia and Slovakia did not change their positions during the special European Council meeting in Brussels and remained opposed to taking part in the European Union’s new loan for Ukraine. The scheme provides for up to €45 billion in additional financial aid for Kyiv in 2027.

The European Commission divided the proposal into two parts – around €25 billion for military aid and €20 billion for budgetary support. The funds are expected to cover approximately two-thirds of Ukraine’s anticipated financing shortfall for next year.

Unlike the three Central European countries, Bulgaria changed its initial position. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said in Brussels that the country was ready to take part in the civilian component of the loan, but would not finance purchases of weapons and ammunition. „We will take part, but once again – no money from Bulgaria for weapons, no money for war in Ukraine,“ Radev said.

Three countries maintain their refusal

Hungary, Czechia and Slovakia have already been excluded from the existing €90 billion loan for Ukraine, agreed by the EU for 2026 and 2027. They insist that they should also not be included in the new scheme, which will be secured through joint European borrowing.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz insisted that all member states should take part in financing Ukraine and linked the issue to negotiations on the EU’s next long-term budget. Germany warned that it could block the budget agreement if no commitment to support Kyiv was reached.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico described this approach as „blackmail“. Czechia also insisted that funding for Ukraine should be considered separately from the EU budget, while Hungary defended the same position.

No breakthrough on the budget either

The meeting of European leaders was mainly devoted to the EU budget for the 2028–2034 period. The proposal by European Council President António Costa is for a package worth around €1.78 trillion at current prices, but it met resistance both from countries calling for higher spending and from those seeking cuts.

Costa said after the meeting that the council had been a necessary stage in the negotiations, but that the leaders had not reached an agreement. New talks are expected in December, when the countries will have to seek both a solution on the budget and a sustainable way to finance Ukraine in 2027.

Sources: euronews.com, apnews.com