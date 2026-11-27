Estonian President Ylle Madise called for the possibility of diplomatic and humanitarian travel across the border with Russia to be maintained, despite the government’s decision to halt overland crossings from December 1. In her view, the measure should not be driven by emotions, but by an assessment of its economic, humanitarian, diplomatic and security-related consequences.

„Diplomats must be able to travel. There are also people who need to cross for humanitarian reasons – for example, because of elderly parents or children on the other side of the border“, Madise said in an interview with Estonian radio station Vikerraadio. She clarified that tourism and trips to Russia solely to buy cheap goods should be halted.

Government plans six-month restriction

On November 20, the Estonian government decided to halt crossings at all overland border checkpoints with Russia for six months. The measure covers Narva-1, Narva-2, Koidula, Luhamaa and Saatse. Once this period expires, the authorities will assess whether the restriction should be changed or extended.

Tallinn linked the decision to a series of hostile actions attributed to Russia. These include an attempted arson attack on Threod Systems, a manufacturer of unmanned systems for the defense industry. Estonia’s Internal Security Service said the attack had been commissioned by Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU. Russia rejected the accusations and described the planned closure as a hostile step.

Madise questioned whether closing the border would prevent the latest attacks against Estonian companies. „The answer is categorically no“, the president said, adding that the government must also assess information that is not publicly known – including whether people had been recruited across the border to carry out actions against Estonia.

Passenger traffic has already declined

The restriction will affect the areas around Narva and southeastern Estonia, where border crossings are also economically significant. During the first half of 2026, around 444,000 people crossed through the Narva-1, Luhamaa and Koidula road checkpoints – 13 percent fewer than the approximately 512,000 people who crossed during the same period of the previous year.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal said that closing the railway checkpoint in Narva could be the next step. According to him, however, no final decision has yet been made on the matter. Thus, for now, the dispute in Estonia is not about whether travel for tourism and shopping should be restricted, but how to preserve the possibility of crossing in diplomatic and humanitarian cases.

Sources: news.err.ee