Ukraine has no intention of expanding its war against Russia to Libya or any other country. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this during a telephone conversation with Libya’s acting foreign minister, Taher Salem al-Baour, on November 26.

“None of Ukraine’s actions have been directed against Libya or the Libyan people, but solely against Russian military facilities that directly support Russia’s war against Ukraine,” Sybiha said, according to Reuters. He expressed regret over the unintended consequences of the attack and offered his condolences to the Libyan people.

During the conversation, the Ukrainian minister reaffirmed Kyiv’s support for Libya’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity. Libya’s Foreign Ministry said Sybiha had stressed that Ukraine did not accept Libya being drawn into a conflict or turned into an arena for the transfer of military operations.

The attacks near Benghazi

The conversation took place days after attacks on Russian vessels in the Benghazi area. On November 22, Ukrainian naval drones struck a Russian corvette stationed at the city’s naval base, as well as a cargo ship off the Libyan coast. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later confirmed Kyiv’s responsibility for the operations.

Reuters reported that the attacks sank a Russian corvette and struck a cargo ship. According to Libyan officials, at least 10 people were wounded, while two Libyan servicemen later died of their injuries. The Libyan National Army command said it reserved the right to respond “at the appropriate time and in the appropriate place.”

Tripoli and the eastern administration demanded explanations

The Government of National Unity in Tripoli condemned the Ukrainian operation and said Libya would not accept being drawn into the war between Russia and Ukraine. The eastern administration, which controls Benghazi and is linked to military commander Khalifa Haftar, called for an international investigation into the attacks.

The UN mission in Libya also called for an independent, transparent and immediate investigation to establish the facts and identify those responsible. The organization warned that Libya could not afford to become a battlefield for foreign conflicts.

Eastern Libya maintains close military and strategic ties with Russia, making the strikes on the Russian vessels a sensitive issue for a country divided between two rival administrations. Following the conversation between Sybiha and al-Baour, the two sides agreed to continue consultations and coordination.

Sources: internazionale.it, apnews.com, arabnews.com