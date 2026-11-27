Belgrade’s Second Basic Court ordered that Dragan J. Vucicevic, editor-in-chief and owner of Informer television, be remanded in custody for up to 30 days. The measure was imposed due to the risk that he might commit another crime within a short period, the court said.

Vucicevic is suspected of inciting panic and disorder over an extended period, as well as obstructing justice. The charges do not constitute proven guilt.

He was detained on November 25 near the Informer television building and was initially held in police custody for up to 48 hours. The following day, he was questioned at the Second Basic Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade, after which the prosecution asked the court to order a permanent detention measure.

Defence claims the charges are unclear

Vucicevic denied committing a crime, his lawyers said. They requested that his detention be lifted and stated that the case materials did not specify concrete dates, programmes or statements to which the suspicions related.

“In most of the cases, we were unable to establish either the dates or the programmes,” attorney Boris Bogdanovic said.

According to Bogdanovic, the proceedings concern several criminal complaints regarding actions carried out between the launch of Informer television in 2023 and the autumn of 2026. Vucicevic’s other defence lawyer, Dragoslav Ljubicanovic, described the charges as general and lacking details about the alleged actions and consequences.

The detention order may be appealed before the criminal panel of the Second Basic Court in Belgrade within three days of its receipt.

Case comes amid sanctions against Informer

Vucicevic is a close ally of former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, while Informer is among the media outlets supporting his political line. Following the parliamentary elections in October and the victory of the student movement in Serbia, new arrests and investigations against representatives of institutions and public figures began.

Informer television has also been subject to sanctions by the Regulatory Authority for Electronic Media. In November, the regulator imposed temporary restrictions on the broadcasting of its programmes due to violations related to content and election coverage.

Vucicevic’s detention is the latest episode in the ongoing political and social tensions in Serbia, which began after the canopy of the railway station in Novi Sad collapsed in November 2024. Sixteen people died in the incident, and the subsequent protests led to prolonged pressure on the authorities.

Sources: rtv.rs, n1info.rs, apnews.com