German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is calling for an additional reduction of the European Union’s budget for 2028–2034 by around €200 billion. He rejected the latest proposal by European Council President António Costa as too large and said that Germany would not accept new joint borrowing.

“Europe needs sound finances. We cannot and must not take on new debt in the European Union,” Merz said upon arriving for the leaders’ meeting in Brussels. He insisted that the budget should direct more funds towards defence and competitiveness while simultaneously guaranteeing continued support for Ukraine.

Berlin wants a budget of around €1.58 trillion

The European Commission’s initial draft amounted to €1.985 trillion. Following criticism from Germany and other countries that contribute more to the budget than they receive, António Costa proposed a €1.781 trillion version.

The latest version discussed at the meeting amounts to around €1.582 trillion, including €140 billion for repaying debt accumulated after the pandemic. According to information from Anadolu Agency, Berlin is seeking cuts of nearly €400 billion compared with the Commission’s initial draft, which would mean around €200 billion less than Costa’s proposal.

Dispute over Ukraine remains unresolved

Funding for Ukraine is the second major contentious issue. The budget draft provides for up to €100 billion for Kyiv over the 2028–2034 period, but member states have still not agreed on how aid will be provided in 2027.

The European Union is discussing a €45 billion loan intended to cover part of the expected shortfall in Ukrainian funding. Kyiv’s total needs for next year are estimated at around €70 billion, with the remaining funds expected to come from countries outside the EU and international partners.

“For me, there is a link between support for Ukraine and the European budget. The European Union consists of 27 member states, not 23 or 24,” Merz said. The Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria oppose using common funds for military aid to Ukraine, the Associated Press reports.

After more than 12 hours of talks, the leaders failed to reach an agreement either on the long-term budget or on the new loan for Ukraine. The budget for 2028–2034 must be approved unanimously by all 27 countries. Costa is pushing for a deal by the end of the year, while the next decisive meeting is scheduled for December 17 and 18.

Sources: mobil.aa.com.tr, apnews.com, live.euronext.com