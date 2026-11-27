The United States is considering a construction program worth between $250 million and $500 million to expand Pituffik Base in northwestern Greenland. The project is being prepared by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and includes new hangars, a technical maintenance building for combat aircraft, and improvements to the airfield and utility infrastructure.

According to documents reviewed by Newsweek, the plans call for three aircraft shelters, corrosion-control facilities, as well as additional electricity, heating, and water capacity. The scope also includes construction work on the runway, service areas, and facility protection measures.

Documents Mention Stealth Aircraft

The technical requirements concern facilities for maintaining stealth aircraft and conducting operations involving classified information. They also refer to the Autonomic Logistics Information System – the information system used by U.S. F-35 fighter jets to manage technical maintenance and logistics.

This does not mean that F-35s will be permanently stationed in Greenland. Washington has not confirmed such a decision. In October, a Pentagon representative said that no decision had been made on the permanent deployment of new military units on the island.

“This goes beyond the usual upgrading and maintenance of the base,” Duane Ryan Menezes of the Polar Research and Policy Initiative told Newsweek. According to him, the proposed infrastructure could provide the conditions for the long-term operation of stealth fighters.

Process Began in September

The market research began on September 15, 2026. The Corps of Engineers sought input from Danish and Greenlandic companies on how the project should be implemented. Consultations with industry representatives concluded in early October, while the final cost and specific contractor have yet to be determined.

In the official description of the process, the project is divided into four main areas: buildings, airfield and civil infrastructure, utility systems, as well as facility security and protection. For now, this is a preparatory stage, not a finally awarded construction contract.

Expansion Follows New Agreement

The project comes after the agreement signed in September between the United States, Denmark, and Greenland on security in the Arctic and North Atlantic. The Greenlandic parliament approved it on November 3, while the Danish parliament gave its consent on November 19.

The agreement allows the United States to modernize and expand its activities at Pituffik, as well as establish additional defense areas at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig. It preserves Denmark’s sovereignty and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination.

Pituffik is the only active U.S. military base in Greenland. It plays a key role in providing early warning of ballistic missiles and monitoring space objects through the radar system of the U.S. Space Force. This is precisely what makes the base a center of the American military presence in the Arctic, despite the limited number of personnel permanently stationed there.

Sources: newsweek.com, apnews.com, buckley.spaceforce.mil