US President Donald Trump said he had discussed the future of the US military presence in Europe “in great detail” with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The two met on November 25 at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

“We discussed it in great detail,” Trump told reporters in response to a question about whether the talks had addressed a possible reduction in US forces on the continent. The president did not specify any countries, bases, timelines or troop numbers that might be affected.

In a joint statement following the meeting, Trump and Rutte highlighted the war in Ukraine, the conflict with Iran, increased defense spending and investment in the arms industry of the United States and NATO countries. The document also states that Russia should avoid actions that intentionally or unintentionally expand the war in Ukraine. However, it did not announce any decisions on the withdrawal or redeployment of US troops in Europe.

Criticism of the allies

Trump said that the European allies “had not been very helpful” to the United States during the conflict with Iran. He again raised the question of whether NATO countries were prepared to support Washington when the US military operates outside the alliance’s territory.

According to the US president, his position had changed in part because of the agreement reached on Greenland. “But we got Greenland,” Trump said, emphasizing that the island is approximately three times larger than Texas.

The United States, Denmark and Greenland signed the security agreement on September 22, 2026. It expands US rights of access, basing and overflight, but does not change the island’s status: Greenland remains an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. Washington has maintained a military presence there since World War II, while Pituffik Base is key to space surveillance and missile defense.

Sources: time.com, rferl.org, apnews.com