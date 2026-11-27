An EasyJet flight from Edinburgh to London Gatwick declared an emergency shortly after takeoff and returned safely to the airport in the Scottish capital. The Airbus A321neo aircraft operating flight U2816 took off at around 20:36 GMT on 26 November and landed back in Edinburgh approximately 53 minutes later.

The crew set the emergency transponder code 7700, alerting air traffic controllers that the aircraft required priority handling. The pilots abandoned the flight to London and began the return approach to Edinburgh. Fire and emergency crews were placed on standby on the ground.

Loud bang heard after takeoff

Residents in the Edinburgh area reported a loud sound resembling an explosion shortly after takeoff. According to data cited by aviation sources, the aircraft’s automated messages showed warnings related to the left engine, including an indication of an operational problem and high exhaust-gas temperature. It has not been confirmed whether there was actually a fire or whether this was a warning indication.

EasyJet said the flight “had to return to Edinburgh due to a technical problem”. The airline clarified that the aircraft landed normally and was met by emergency services “as a precaution only”. A replacement aircraft was arranged for the passengers to take them to London Gatwick that same evening.

The number of passengers and crew members has not been disclosed. There have been no reports of injuries, but no detailed public conclusion has so far been released regarding the cause of the failure. The aircraft must undergo a technical inspection before being returned to service.

Another EasyJet flight returned after a bird strike

The incident was the second similar incident involving EasyJet and a flight from or to Edinburgh during November. On 18 November, an aircraft travelling from Bristol to Edinburgh returned to its departure airport after a bird strike. The aircraft landed normally, and the passengers continued their journey on a replacement aircraft. There were no reports of injuries in either case.

Sources: aol.co.uk, nacionale.com, edinburghnews.scotsman.com