A fire broke out at the Amuay refinery in Venezuela after residual oil products caught fire in a trench on the facility’s grounds. The workers were evacuated as a precaution, and the fire was later brought under control. No injuries have been reported.

The refinery is located in Falcón state and is part of the Paraguaná Refining Center. Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA said that the fire started at 9:50 a.m. local time. According to the company, emergency teams activated safety protocols and the incident did not affect fuel supplies for the domestic market.

Reuters, citing five PDVSA workers, reported that personnel had been evacuated from the area of the fire. “They evacuated the personnel, but the operators and firefighters remained on the job,” one of the sources said.

According to Reuters, the incident led to the temporary shutdown of the first distillation unit. It was the only distillation unit operating at Amuay. Two of the people cited by the agency said that the catalytic cracker used in gasoline production continued to operate.

The refinery is operating well below its designed capacity

Amuay has a nominal capacity of 645,000 barrels per day, but at the time of the fire it was processing around 67,000 barrels per day. The cause of the fire has not yet been officially announced. One of the workers told Reuters that the fire may have started along a diesel line after a spill engulfed a truck and several cars. This version has not been confirmed by PDVSA.

The incident is the latest problem for Venezuela’s refining system. On October 6, a fire halted operations at Cardón—the country’s second-largest refinery, also part of the Paraguaná complex. At the time, eight sources cited by Reuters said that the fire had started after a natural gas pipeline ruptured. Cardón has a capacity of 310,000 barrels per day.

No timeline has so far been announced for the full restoration of the shut-down unit at Amuay. PDVSA has also not said whether the fire caused material damage to the remaining facilities.

Sources: es.finance.yahoo.com, elpitazo.net, bancaynegocios.com