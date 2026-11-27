Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he cannot stop pressure from the security services against the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) because the two institutions are independent.

„First of all, they are independent and you cannot do that,“ Zelensky said in an interview with the BBC. He was responding to a question about claims by SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko that the presidential administration could halt the pressure against the anti-corruption bodies if there were the political will to do so.

Klymenko said on November 25 that he had no information that the Office of the President was directly involved in the campaign against NABU and SAPO, but according to him, the institution could stop the actions of the security forces „in two minutes.“ He linked the pressure to investigations by the anti-corruption bodies, including Operation „Midas.“

Zelensky: Starshield is operating normally again in areas under control

In the interview, the president said that Ukraine had received „positive signals“ from the US regarding restrictions on the operation of the Starshield system. According to him, the service has returned to normal in territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, but restrictions continue in areas occupied by Russia.

Zelensky explained that this complicates the use of interceptor drones against Shahed-type jet-powered unmanned vehicles. Ukrainian forces can carry out interceptions over controlled territory, but this often happens too late, after the drones have already been directed toward infrastructure and energy facilities.

„Technically, this is a decision for SpaceX, while politically, I don’t know,“ Zelensky said. He described communication between the different parties as „ping-pong,“ with each side pointing to another as responsible for the restrictions.

The problems began in mid-October 2026 and affected the use of interceptor drones, as well as reconnaissance and strike operations. On November 12, Zelensky reported new serious disruptions, while on November 25 Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in the US, Denys Senyk, said that the restrictions had continued for more than a week and were creating an additional risk to the civilian population.

President does not answer who “Vova” is in the Mindich recordings

Zelensky did not directly answer the question of whether he knew who „Vova“ was, as mentioned in audio recordings linked to businessman Timur Mindich. Instead, he said that NABU and SAPO had publicly stated that they had no questions for him.

„You can ask the anti-corruption institutions. They publicly stated that they have no questions for me. I think that is the answer,“ Zelensky said.

The recordings are part of the „Midas“ investigation into an alleged corruption scheme in the energy sector. In November 2025, NABU carried out searches at Mindich’s property and at the premises of then-Justice Minister German Galushchenko, and conversations between the businessman and representatives of Ukraine’s political and state elite were subsequently published.

Zelensky also rejected the claim that he was losing the war on corruption. In his view, the fact that corruption cases become public shows that society and the institutions continue to fight the problem.

Sources: pravda.com.ua