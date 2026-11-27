Russian attacks triggered fires at industrial facilities in Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi region. An infrastructure facility was affected in Zaporizhzhia, while a fire broke out in an industrial building, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Mykhailo Semikin said.

„The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. An infrastructure facility came under fire,“ Semikin said. According to him, the strike caused a fire in an industrial building. No casualties have been reported in connection with this particular strike.

That same evening, Russian forces also attacked Zaporizhzhia’s Dniprovskyi district. One person was killed in the strike, while the number of injured later rose to four, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing Mykhailo Semikin. Thus, within several hours, separate strikes were recorded in the city both on an infrastructure facility and in an area with a civilian population.

Fire also breaks out at an enterprise near Khmelnytskyi

A fire also broke out on the premises of an enterprise in Khmelnytskyi region following a Russian attack. Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration head Serhii Tiurin said that rescuers and other services were working at the scene.

„As a result of the Russian attack, a fire broke out on the premises of one of the enterprises in Khmelnytskyi region,“ Tiurin said. At the time of the statement, there was no information about casualties. No details were provided about the type of enterprise, the extent of the damage or the causes of the fire.

Attacks continue after the strikes of November 25

The new attacks in Zaporizhzhia followed the strikes of November 25, when six people, including a child, were injured in a residential area and on the grounds of a motor transport enterprise in the city. At the time, regional authorities also reported damage to civilian infrastructure.

The reports on the latest strikes did not specify which weapons were used. Ukrainian regional authorities have also not announced a final assessment of the material damage. Rescue and emergency services continue to work at the affected sites.

Sources: pravda.com.ua