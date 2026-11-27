Ukraine is sharing with Norway its experience in defending against Russian missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, verifying data on men aged 17 to 60 in the military register, and seeking renewed Canadian involvement in its defense industry. At the same time, the commander of the Assault Troops, Oleh Apostol, called for changes in the army’s approach in 2027 and better protection for service members.

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the Norwegian-Russian border together with Norway’s Chief of Defence, General Eirik Kristoffersen. The two examined the area around the Jarfjord border station and the section near the Varangerfjord, where Norway has a land and maritime border with Russia.

The Norwegian-Russian land border is 198 kilometers long. According to the Barents Observer, the aim of the visit was to assess how Ukrainian combat experience could help strengthen Norway’s air defense against drones and missiles. After the visit, the two generals discussed various scenarios through military modeling.

“You must constantly be ready for provocations, and your air defense must be on round-the-clock alert,” Syrskyi said.

The cooperation is developing in both directions. Norway is providing technological and financial support for Ukraine’s air defense, while Kyiv is sharing practices accumulated during the war. A radar system designed to detect small, low-flying targets and relay information in real time to command centers has already been deployed in the border area.

Verification of data in the military register

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 1466 of November 25, ordering the verification of data on all Ukrainian male citizens aged between 17 and 60. The Ministry of Defense will compare the information in the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Service Members and Reservists with data from the State Migration Service and the Unified State Demographic Register.

The verification is intended to establish the integrity, completeness and accuracy of the information. Once it is completed, the Ministry of Defense will have 120 calendar days to update the register. Data that cannot be stored in it will be used solely for the purposes of the verification and must then be destroyed in accordance with the established procedure.

The decision does not require men to visit territorial recruitment and social support centers on their own or submit additional documents specifically because of this procedure, TSN reported.

Kyiv seeks industrial and financial support

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi called on Canada to join the “Industrial Ramstein” initiative for Ukraine. According to him, the priority areas will be energy, defense production and critical minerals.

Koretskyi also asked Canada to participate in a fund for insuring military risks, which Ukraine plans to launch in January. Kyiv expects Ottawa to increase preferential lending through Export Development Canada and open access to FinDev Canada for Ukrainian projects.

“Military risks are currently the main obstacle for investors. Insurance and affordable financing will give Canadian businesses the tools to develop projects in Ukraine,” Koretskyi said.

The proposal comes amid an expected shortfall of €70 billion for Ukraine’s needs in 2027. According to data cited by Ukrinform, the country is seeking around €30 billion in budget support and a further €40 billion for the defense forces’ extra-budgetary needs.

Apostol: The army must protect its people

Major General Oleh Apostol, commander of the Assault Troops, said that 2027 should be a year of meaningful changes in military approaches. He emphasized analyzing the causes of casualties, exchanging experience between units and more rapidly implementing technologies that reduce the risk to service members.

“The effectiveness of technologies must also be measured by the number of Ukrainian lives saved,” Apostol wrote in a publication for Ukrainska Pravda. In his view, the army must shorten the distance between soldiers, engineers and manufacturers in order to receive solutions tailored to the actual needs of the front more quickly.

Apostol stressed that robotic systems and artificial intelligence will not completely replace infantry and artillery. In his view, technologies should complement service members’ training and reduce danger during evacuations, supply operations and the execution of combat missions.

Sources: ru.thebarentsobserver.com, ukrinform.ua, pravda.com.ua