124 combat engagements were recorded on the front in Ukraine on November 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. The fighting was most intense in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.

Russian forces attacked 16 times in the Pokrovsk direction. They attempted to advance near Hanivka, Novyi Donbas, Dobropillia, Chernihivka, Shevchenko, Novofedorivka, Huliaypole and Serhiivka. Four of the attacks were still ongoing when the evening report was published.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 Russian assaults in the area of Kostiantynivka and toward Hruzke, Kucheriv Yar and Vilne. Two clashes were still ongoing. In the Lyman direction, five attempted advances were halted, while three were stopped in the Sloviansk direction.

Russian pressure also near Kupyansk

One Russian attack was recorded in the Kupyansk direction, toward Kupyansk. It was there that the monitoring project DeepState reported an advance by Russian forces near Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region. “The enemy advanced near Petropavlivka,” the project said in a statement cited by “Ukrainska Pravda”.

According to the DeepState map, Petropavlivka has come entirely within the gray zone. Interfax-Ukraine reported that over the past 24 hours, the area under Russian control near Kupyansk had expanded by 8.29 square kilometers, while the area of penetration, defined as the gray zone, had grown by another 3.68 square kilometers. Petropavlivka is located about 8 kilometers from Kupyansk, but it is not the frontline position closest to the city.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian forces repelled five attacks, while one clash was still ongoing. No Russian assault activity was reported in the Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv and Dnipro directions.

Fewer clashes compared with the previous day

In the same report, the General Staff stated that the Russian army had carried out 49 airstrikes, used 138 guided aerial bombs and launched 4,440 kamikaze drones. It had also carried out 1,388 attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian positions.

By comparison, for November 25 the Ukrainian General Staff reported 151 combat engagements, or 27 more than were recorded during the following 24-hour period. The data on the advance near Petropavlivka comes from DeepState and currently does not constitute separate confirmation from the Ukrainian military command.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, pravda.com.ua, ru.interfax.com.ua