Ukraine will not abandon its cities because of Russian strikes and preparations for a harsh winter, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the BBC. He identified Kyiv as the main priority, but added that the danger also affects cities near the eastern front.

Zelensky did not announce a general mandatory evacuation. According to him, every citizen can decide for themselves whether to leave their home and move to another city. “People have every right to leave if they want to,” the Ukrainian president said, emphasizing that the priority is saving human lives.

Strikes on Cities and Critical Infrastructure

According to Zelensky, Russian attacks on water supply systems, sewage systems and other key facilities are part of a strategy to depopulate Ukrainian cities. He said the goal is to force people to leave their homes and destroy the cities themselves.

The president said that a similar scenario has already been observed in areas from which Ukrainian forces have withdrawn or where the population has been forced to leave. According to him, buildings and infrastructure were destroyed there. The claims about Russia’s actions represent the position of the Ukrainian head of state.

Among the most serious threats for the winter, Zelensky singled out insufficient air defenses, including a shortage of missiles for Patriot systems. He also warned of the danger of strikes against bridges over the Dnipro. According to him, Russia is seeking to sever connections between the two banks and hamper the operation of hospitals and essential services.

Kyiv Remains the Main Priority

“We will defend our capital by every possible means,” Zelensky said. He described the coming winter as difficult, but stressed that protecting Kyiv is a condition for preserving the state. “There will be no state without a capital,” the president said.

The issue of the cities’ winter resilience has already been discussed at several levels in Ukraine. On August 5, the National Security and Defense Council approved a resilience plan for Kyiv, including protection of critical infrastructure, shelters and the strengthening of air defenses. On November 9, Zelensky said that Russian strikes against bridges and the electricity transmission network were aimed at dividing the country along the Dnipro.

On November 13, the president discussed preparations for winter, possible responses to new attacks and assistance for people who may find themselves in difficulty with mayors. At present, the decision to leave homes remains a personal one, while state institutions prepare the cities for new strikes and infrastructure disruptions.

Sources: unian.net