Starlink and its military version, Starshield, have returned to normal operation in the territories controlled by Ukraine, but restrictions continue along the front line and in areas under Russian occupation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the BBC.

According to him, the problem directly affects Ukraine’s air defence. The restrictions are hampering the use of interceptor drones against the jet-powered “Shahed” drones that Russia is directing at Ukrainian cities, infrastructure and energy facilities.

“It is like ping-pong: we ask one side, and it says the other side is responsible,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president clarified that, technically, the restriction was introduced by SpaceX, but he cannot say who made the political decision. According to him, Kyiv receives contradictory answers when it seeks an explanation from the American side and from the company.

Zelenskyy drew a parallel with the problems surrounding missile supplies for Patriot systems. In both cases, he said, the decisive factor is the political decision, not merely the system’s technical capabilities.

Restrictions were reinstated in several stages

On October 24, Ukraine announced that the speed of Starlink and Starshield had been restored to pre-restriction levels. At the time, the Ukrainian presidency said this was important for logistics at the front and for protection against jet-powered drones.

On November 12, however, Zelenskyy reported new significant disruptions to Starshield’s operation along the entire front line and in the occupied parts of Ukraine. Reuters reported that during the previous episode, interceptor drones had been losing contact with their operators at speeds above approximately 161 kilometres per hour. This made it impossible to pursue the faster “Shahed” drones.

For months, Ukrainian authorities and military experts have been seeking alternatives to dependence on SpaceX’s network. One of the options under discussion is Eutelsat’s European OneWeb system, but it has not been presented as a complete and immediate replacement for Starlink.

It has currently been confirmed that the service is operating normally in the territories under Kyiv’s control, while the restrictions in the occupied areas remain in place. It has not been publicly clarified whether they were imposed by a decision of SpaceX, the US government or as a result of political directives, regarding which Zelenskyy says Kyiv is not receiving a clear answer.

Sources: unian.net, kyivindependent.com, investing.com