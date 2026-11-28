Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Donald Trump for saying that Vladimir Putin is his friend, and stated that the Russian president cannot be viewed in that way while Russia is waging war against Ukraine.

“He is an aggressor and a murderer. He cannot be a friend, he simply cannot,” the Ukrainian president said in an interview with the BBC broadcast on Friday. Zelenskyy described Trump’s statement as “strange” and compared it to someone calling Adolf Hitler a friend during the Second World War.

Trump called Putin “my friend” after their summit in China. On Thursday, the US president defended his position, saying that his goal was to reach an agreement and stop the killings. According to Trump, the main obstacle to resolving the conflict is that the Ukrainian and Russian leaders “really hate each other”.

The White House has not publicly responded to Zelenskyy’s remarks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, however, said that the Ukrainian president was insulting his counterpart and showing that he did not want to follow the path toward a peace agreement.

The dispute over Patriot missiles

Zelenskyy’s criticism of Washington is not limited to Trump’s diplomatic tone. The Ukrainian president said that the Pentagon was delaying the delivery of interceptor missiles that had already been paid for by partner countries. He warned that Ukraine had nearly exhausted its supplies of ammunition for Patriot systems.

On October 30, the Trump administration approved a proposed sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine worth $2.1 billion. The purchase is being funded by donations from Canada, Germany and Norway, with no US funds allocated. The approval came after Kyiv accused Washington of delaying the deliveries.

The missiles are particularly important for Ukraine because Patriot systems can intercept ballistic missiles, against which other air-defense capabilities have more limited effectiveness. According to The Associated Press, the shortage has deepened following the war between the US and Iran, which depleted a significant portion of American stocks of interceptor missiles. The Pentagon rejects claims of an ammunition shortage.

Pressure on Ukraine’s defenses is mounting

The debate is taking place against the backdrop of a renewed intensification of Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. On November 26, Ukrainian authorities reported an attack involving ballistic missiles and 113 drones that affected several regions and left crews working to restore electricity supplies.

Zelenskyy warned that Moscow was preparing another massive strike on the power grid and called on its partners to speed up deliveries of air-defense systems. For Kyiv, this makes the dispute over Patriot missiles not only a matter of military aid, but also one of protecting cities and the energy system during the winter.

Sources: apnews.com