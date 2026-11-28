Ukraine did not coordinate in advance with its European partners the operation against Russian vessels in the Libyan port of Benghazi. President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed this in a telephone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“I confirmed that the latest operation in Libya was carried out without prior coordination with our European partners,” Zelensky wrote. He committed to ensuring regular exchanges of necessary information between Ukrainian and European authorities.

On November 23, Ukraine reported that naval drones had struck the Russian corvette “Mercury”, which was carrying a Ka-27 helicopter, as well as the MV Angara cargo ship near Benghazi. According to Kyiv, the vessel had been used to transport weapons. Italian authorities said they had not been informed of Kyiv’s intentions and had not supported the operation.

Meloni warned that the war must not spread to the Mediterranean. Italy, however, said it would continue to support Ukraine. Rome is also stepping up security measures for around 200 Italian servicemen deployed in Libya.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha warned that delays in decisions on support could lead to significantly higher costs for European countries if they were forced to directly defend their own territories. According to him, Ukraine’s front line is part of Europe’s defense.

The warning came after the European Union leaders’ meeting in Brussels on November 26 and 27. The member states failed to reach a final agreement on new funding for Ukraine and postponed the decision until their next meeting.

Laser shoots down jet-powered drone

Ukraine also reported the first use of a laser weapon to shoot down a Russian drone with a jet engine. The interception was carried out using the “Blisk” system, developed and manufactured by the Ukrainian company Carmine Sky.

According to Zelensky’s adviser Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov, the system struck a Geran drone. The jet-powered versions of these aircraft are faster than the widely used propeller-driven drones and are therefore more difficult to intercept. In June, Ukrainian forces shot down around 57% of jet-powered drones, compared with an interception rate of around 90% against standard models, CBS News reported.

Austria detains two Ukrainians again

In Austria, two Ukrainians suspected of espionage have been placed in custody again after being released around two weeks earlier. The Vienna prosecutor’s office confirmed the detention to Austrian broadcaster ORF.

The two men have been described as employees of Ukrainian military intelligence. According to information from ORF, analysis of confiscated phones and computers may have uncovered data on planned illegal intelligence activities in the United Kingdom, including possible plans to abduct individuals who are the subject of investigations by Ukraine.

This information has not been officially confirmed, as the case is classified. The investigation in Austria is continuing, while the two men are being held as suspects and have not been found guilty by a court.

Sources: eurointegration.com.ua, cbsnews.com, wien.orf.at