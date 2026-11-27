A Russian convoy carrying military vehicles to Libya has changed course in the Mediterranean after the Russian corvette “Mercury” sank in the port of Benghazi. Reuters reported this, citing three representatives of the Ukrainian and European armed forces and security services.

According to the agency, the attack on the ship was carried out on November 22 using Ukrainian naval drones. The incident occurred about 2,000 kilometers from the battlefields in Ukraine. The change in route indicates that the Russian navy is reassessing the movement of its ships following the strike at the Libyan port, Reuters said.

Convoy with the “Admiral Golovko” is near Algeria

A second convoy, escorted by the Russian frigate “Admiral Golovko”, changed course near the Strait of Sicily on the day of the attack in Benghazi. A European military official who had been monitoring the ships’ movements said that the convoy “had turned back near the Strait of Sicily”.

A Ukrainian military intelligence official and a Middle Eastern security official confirmed to Reuters that the flotilla had not continued toward Libya. According to them, the ships are currently near the coast of Algeria.

The Strait of Sicily is a key maritime passage on the route to the North African coast. It was there that the convoy’s change of course was detected, before the ships reached Libya.

Moscow has not commented on the information

The Russian ships were carrying military equipment to Libya, but no details have been released about the number of ships in the convoys or the exact cargo of each one. It has also not been reported whether the flotilla will continue toward Libya, return to its starting point or remain off the Algerian coast.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense did not respond to a request for comment sent by Reuters. Thus, the claims that the “Mercury” sank and that the convoys subsequently changed course are currently based on information from Ukrainian and European officials cited by the agency.

Sources: bta.bg, aol.com