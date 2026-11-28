North Korea and Russia have agreed to step up their economic projects and expand cooperation in trade, science and technology. The decision was made at the 13th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, held on November 27 in Pyongyang.

The North Korean side was led by Minister of External Economic Relations Yun Jong-ho, while the Russian side was headed by Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov. At the meeting, a protocol was signed finalizing agreements in several sectors – electric power, trade and the economy, agriculture, science and technology, education and healthcare.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that the two countries had confirmed their intention to “step up cooperation in the economic sphere” and thereby promote the well-being of their populations. The agency did not provide details about the specific projects, deadlines or financial terms of the agreements.

Visits by Russian delegations

Kozlov met with North Korean Prime Minister Pak Thae-song, as well as with First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet Kim Tok-hun. The talks focused on stepping up bilateral economic cooperation. The Russian government delegation led by Kozlov and a delegation from the Russian Ministry of Culture arrived in Pyongyang on November 26 and left the country the following day.

On November 26, Kim Jong-un watched a concert by Russian performers at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre. After the performance, he spoke with Kozlov and asked him to convey to Russian President Vladimir Putin his “warmest greetings and best wishes.”

Trade ties are expanding

The economic meeting took place against the backdrop of rapidly growing rapprochement between Moscow and Pyongyang. In September, Russia and North Korea opened the first road bridge across their shared border. The facility connects the Russian city of Khasan with North Korea’s Rason and can accommodate up to 300 vehicles a day. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the new transport infrastructure would boost trade, economic, technological, scientific and cultural cooperation.

Despite the expansion of contacts, North Korea remains heavily dependent on China. Around 98% of its foreign trade in 2025 was with Beijing, according to data cited by The Associated Press. The new agreements with Russia indicate Pyongyang’s attempt to expand its economic channels beyond its traditional main partner.

Relations between Russia and North Korea deepened after the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un in 2023. In 2024, the two countries signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty that includes commitments to cooperate in the economy, science and technology, alongside defense clauses.

Sources: devdiscourse.com, yna.co.kr, apnews.com