Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot said that no progress had been made in talks on a national unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party. The two sides have held five meetings over the past two weeks.

Eisenkot accused Likud of refusing to make concessions on key issues. One of them is his demand that hard-line representatives not participate in the future government.

Likud has shown no willingness to make substantive progress

This is how Eisenkot described the situation in a statement on the social network X. He also said that, in his view, representatives of Netanyahu’s party were buying time until his mandate to form a government expires. The deadline is December 6.

Agreements with two opposition parties

Against the backdrop of the stalled talks with Likud, Eisenkot announced progress with other political forces. His Yashar party has signed a coalition agreement with Avigdor Lieberman’s Israel Beiteinu and with the left-liberal Democrats, led by Yair Golan.

Eisenkot said that talks were also continuing with a third opposition party. The possibility of including Beyahad, a formation associated with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, is also part of the discussions within the opposition bloc.

Military service remains a key dispute

One of the most difficult issues is the relationship with the ultra-Orthodox parties, which until recently were part of Netanyahu’s political camp. They are calling for broad exemptions from military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews.

Eisenkot, a former chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, is insisting on mandatory military service for all citizens. The disagreement on this issue complicates the possibility of forming a coalition that would secure a parliamentary majority.

Another option under discussion is a minority government that would rely on support or abstention from Arab parties in parliament. This scenario, however, remains politically uncertain.

How the mandate came about

Netanyahu and his allies failed to retain their parliamentary majority after the elections held in October. President Isaac Herzog assigned the first mandate to form a government to Eisenkot after the parties supporting the opposition leader received more recommendations than those backing Netanyahu.

Eisenkot has until December 6 to present a government. If he fails, he may request additional time from the president, and if a cabinet is not formed, the country may head for new parliamentary elections. According to Israeli media, the opposition leader intends to continue the talks in the remaining days despite the lack of a breakthrough with Likud.

Sources: bta.bg, timesofisrael.com, aa.com.tr