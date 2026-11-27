The Ukrainian Armed Forces said they had struck a facility producing solid rocket fuel in Tula Region, south of Moscow, overnight. It is the synthetic rubber plant in the area of Efremov, which, according to the Ukrainian side, produces materials for the rocket fuel of Russian ballistic missiles, including for the Iskander system.

“The plant is the first link in the missile production chain. It produces components for plastic explosives and polymer used to manufacture solid fuel for Russian ballistic missiles,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence said.

Ukraine’s General Staff said the operation had been carried out in coordination with the Russian resistance movement “Black Spark”. According to the same statement, the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Russia reports downed drones

Tula Region Governor Dmitry Milyaev said that Russian air defences had shot down four Ukrainian drones. According to him, there were no casualties, and a preliminary assessment showed no damage to the infrastructure. Milyaev also reported broken windows in three private homes in the Efremov area as a result of falling debris.

These figures differ from Ukraine’s claim that the facility had been hit. No independent confirmation of the extent of the damage to the plant has been provided.

Fuel depot destroyed during Operation “Hell-3”

At the same time, Ukraine said it had destroyed a camouflaged fuel depot belonging to the Russian army and located in a wooded area. The First “Azov” Corps of Ukraine’s National Guard published footage of the operation.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces had concealed the base using camouflage, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire teams. The fuel was delivered by train and then distributed among military units by vehicles. In a joint operation by the National Guard and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the depot and its supporting infrastructure were destroyed.

Ukrainian forces report an intensified campaign against Russian facilities linked to fuel supplies and the defence industry. Over the past week, strikes have been reported against oil facilities, military-industrial enterprises and military airfields in Russia.

The facility had been attacked before

The Efremov synthetic rubber plant had previously been linked to Ukrainian attacks. Ukraine’s General Staff reported a strike on the facility in September 2026, describing it as part of Russia’s production chain for solid rocket fuel. According to The Kyiv Independent, the plant was also attacked in December 2025.

There is currently no information on when the facility will resume operations or whether the strike disrupted production. Moscow has not confirmed the Ukrainian account of damage to the plant.

Sources: bta.bg, ukrinform.net, kyivindependent.com