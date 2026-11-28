On November 28, 1943, a meeting begins in Tehran that brings together, for the first time in person, the leaders of the three major Allied powers in World War II. At the Soviet Embassy in the Iranian capital, Joseph Stalin, Chairman of the Council of People's Commissars of the USSR, Franklin Roosevelt, President of the United States, and Winston Churchill, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, meet. The talks continue until December 1.

The military objective of the conference is to coordinate the strikes against Nazi Germany. The U.S. Department of State notes that the three leaders reach agreement on the next phases of the war in Europe and Asia. Washington and London commit to a landing in northern France in May 1944, while Moscow agrees to launch an offensive on the Eastern Front at the same time in order to prevent the German command from transferring forces to the West.

Agreement on Operations in the East and West

The military staffs of the three countries discuss Operation “Overlord” and operations in southern France. The military agreement signed on December 1 states that the landing in northern France must take place in May 1944, in conjunction with an operation in southern France. Soviet forces are to launch an offensive at approximately the same time in order to keep German troops on the Eastern Front.

In the Declaration of the Three Powers, the leaders state: “Our peoples will work together in war and in the peace that will follow.” The document also contains the wording that “full agreement has been reached regarding the scale and timing of the operations” to be undertaken from the east, west and south.

A Look at the Postwar World

The discussions are not limited to military operations. In Tehran, the commitment to creating a common international organization to maintain peace and security after the end of the war is reaffirmed. The idea had already been formulated in the Declaration of the Four Nations, adopted in Moscow in October 1943, and the three leaders link it to future cooperation between large and small states.

On December 1, a separate declaration on Iran is also adopted. The United States, the USSR and the United Kingdom recognize the country's contribution to the Allied war effort and declare their support for its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Iran is an important transport corridor for supplies from abroad to the Soviet Union.

The Tehran Conference strengthens the anti-Hitler coalition and demonstrates that states with different social systems can coordinate their actions on common international issues. The decisions on the second front are implemented the following year: on June 6, 1944, Allied forces land in Normandy, while the Red Army begins large-scale offensive operations on the Eastern Front.

Sources: history.com