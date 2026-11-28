The Med Emre tanker, carrying up to 7,000 tonnes of diesel fuel, overturned in the early hours of November 26 approximately 25 nautical miles from Ibiza. All 17 crew members were rescued, but the chief engineer died at Can Misses Hospital on the island. Six other sailors received medical treatment for minor injuries and hypothermia.

The ship is flying the Maltese flag, is owned by the Turkish company YMN Tankers, and was travelling from Algeciras to Barcelona. In addition to its cargo, there were around 160 tonnes of fuel on board needed to operate the vessel itself.

The tanker will be taken to Cartagena

Following an underwater inspection, Spanish authorities established that the hull remains stable and that the cargo tanks have maintained their integrity. No visible oil slick has been detected so far, but due to the amount of fuel on board, the second-level National Marine Pollution Plan has been activated.

Spain’s Ministry of Transport has chosen the port of Cartagena, specifically the Escombreras area, as the site for the operation. According to the ministry, it is the only port in the area with the necessary depth, space and technical conditions to receive the overturned ship and discharge its cargo. It is expected to arrive on November 30, if sea conditions allow the operation to proceed as planned.

The temporary decision prompted objections from authorities in the Region of Murcia, who requested that another option be found. However, the central government defended the choice on technical grounds. The tanker is being towed in an overturned position without being righted beforehand in open sea. Once it reaches sheltered waters, a containment boom system must be placed around it, after which the diesel will be pumped out.

The cause of the incident is still being investigated

Spanish rescue services sent the specialized vessel Clara Campoamor and aircraft to monitor the area. Balearic government representative Pablo Garis said: “We are currently waiting for assessments and for the possible development of this incident”.

Elena Delgado, captain of the Port of Valencia, said that the investigation into the causes was continuing. The possibilities being considered include heavy swell and water entering the ballast tanks. According to local authorities, waves more than four metres high were recorded in the area, but there is still no definitive conclusion about the cause of the overturning.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the risk of major pollution in Spanish waters. In November 2002, the Prestige tanker sank off Galicia, after which heavy fuel oil reached hundreds of beaches in Spain and France. So far, there is no evidence of a similar spill from the Med Emre, but authorities describe moving the vessel and discharging its cargo as an operation involving a high technical risk.

Sources: internazionale.it, afp.com, cadenaser.com