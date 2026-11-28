Hundreds of thousands of customers in the United States were left without electricity on Friday after a powerful storm battered the East Coast during Thanksgiving. Outages reached more than 900,000 at their peak on Thursday, while by Friday evening the number had fallen to around 360,000, the Associated Press reported, citing PowerOutage.us. Agence France-Presse reported nearly 500,000 affected customers, reflecting the difference between the various reporting times.

The situation was worst in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Missouri and New York State. According to data cited by Reuters, more than 207,000 customers in Pennsylvania, over 179,000 in New Jersey, 139,000 in Maryland, 106,000 in Virginia, around 100,000 in Missouri and more than 68,000 in New York State were without power at the peak.

Wind, flooding and rescue operations

Gusts of up to 112 km/h brought down trees and power lines from New Hampshire to North Carolina. Torrential rains flooded coastal areas, while the combination of strong winds and unusually high tides led to coastal flood warnings from New Jersey to Virginia.

Rescue teams carried out water rescues between New York and Virginia. In Virginia Beach, part of a fishing pier collapsed, leading to the closure of a section of around 4.8 kilometers, including the boardwalk. In Ocean City, New Jersey, water surrounded a property and kept a family trapped inside for six hours.

“This massive system will need time to weaken,” the National Weather Service said. Coastal flood warnings remained in effect as crews continued to clear damage and restore power.

Snow in the Midwest and changes to travel

The storm also brought winter conditions to parts of the Midwest and South. Up to 38 centimeters of snow fell in eastern Missouri, and the roof of an ice arena in Wentzville collapsed while the facility was empty. In Tennessee, precipitation changed from rain to wet snow, while freezing rain was reported in northern New England.

The bad weather disrupted air travel. On Thursday, 454 cancellations and 2,411 delays were recorded in the United States, with airports around Washington and New York hit hardest. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York was moved to Saturday for the first time in its 100-year history because of the rain and strong winds.

Authorities in New Jersey were prepared for the severe conditions. On November 25, Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency in all 21 counties of the state after meteorologists warned of strong winds, torrential rain and dangerous tides. Recovery efforts are expected to continue even after the storm moves away.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, afp.com