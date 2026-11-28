Iran will not open the Strait of Hormuz and will not allow the US blockade of the country to continue, said Mohammad Mokhber, adviser to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. “The Strait of Hormuz will not be opened, and we will not allow the blockade to remain in effect,” he said, according to Iranian state media. Mokhber provided no details about the actions Tehran intends to take to break through the blockade.

The statement came hours after the US military command said it had immobilized a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman. According to US Central Command, a military aircraft struck the stern of the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer with precision munitions. The vessel had departed from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas and attempted to pass through the blockade. Its propulsion system was disabled, and the civilian crew was unharmed.

Washington Tightens Control over Shipping

The US restored its naval blockade of Iranian ports in July. According to the Associated Press, US forces have diverted 158 merchant vessels, while at least 15 vessels have been immobilized since the start of the operation. Washington says the vessels were repeatedly warned before action was taken.

At the beginning of the month, the US also announced the creation of the “Iron Gate” task force, which is intended to restrict the movement of weapons and sanctioned materials across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea. The blockade is already affecting shipping and energy supplies. According to an estimate by Rystad Energy, oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz fell by around 20 percent in the first two weeks of November compared with October.

Tehran Claims Its Ports Are Operating

Iranian Navy Commander Shahram Irani said on state television that operations to break through the blockade had begun. “Our ports are active, and maritime escorts are continuing,” he said, without specifying particular routes, ships or deadlines.

Irani accused the US of trying to sever Iran’s economic ties, but said the effort had failed to achieve its goal. Iran continues to warn vessels not to pass through the strategic waterway without permission from Tehran. The US authorities, for their part, describe the passage of vessels from Iranian ports as an attempt to circumvent the blockade.

The differences between the two sides remain unresolved: Washington is enforcing the shipping restrictions, while Tehran insists it will not open the strait as long as the blockade continues. No specific timetable has been announced for changing the regime in the Strait of Hormuz.

Sources: streetinsider.com, apnews.com