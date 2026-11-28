A total of 462 unmanned aerial vehicles flew toward Moscow Region between 11:00 p.m. on November 27 and 7:00 a.m. on November 28, Moscow time. The data was reported by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

“Most of them were neutralized by the air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense at a considerable distance from the city. As they approached Moscow, 123 drones were destroyed,” Sobyanin said.

On the evening of November 27, a regime was introduced at Moscow’s Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports under which flights were operated in coordination with the competent authorities. The restriction was reported by Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya.

More drones than on November 24

This is the second incident this week in which Moscow authorities have reported a mass approach of unmanned aerial vehicles toward the region. On November 24, Sobyanin said that 355 drones had flown toward Moscow Region overnight, with 63 destroyed as they approached Moscow.

Thus, the number reported this time is 107 drones, or approximately 30 percent, higher than on November 24. The number of vehicles destroyed immediately before reaching Moscow increased by 60—from 63 to 123.

Sources: rbc.ru, mskagency.ru