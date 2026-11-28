German defense company Rheinmetall may abandon its plans to build an artillery ammunition plant in Ukraine. The company’s CEO Armin Papperger said this during Capital Markets Day in Hamburg.

„The Ukrainians are producing a lot themselves and want to do it themselves“, Papperger said, as quoted by Kyiv Independent. According to him, this is precisely why the project is not moving forward. A decision on its definitive termination has not yet been made.

The planned plant was intended to produce up to 250,000 artillery shells annually. Rheinmetall and a Ukrainian partner announced their intention to establish a joint venture for the production of 155 mm ammunition in February 2024. In July of the same year, the company announced that it had received an order to supply the production line.

The project has not reached the production stage

Despite the announced plans, the plant has not begun producing ammunition. In November 2025, Papperger said that the start had been delayed because of a change in the facility’s location. The latest statement shows that the delay is now also linked to a change in the role that the Ukrainian partners envision for the German company.

According to Papperger, the Ukrainian armed forces use between 1 million and 1.3 million artillery shells annually, with more than half produced by Ukrainian manufacturers. These figures were quoted by Ukrainska Pravda and presented as an estimate by the head of Rheinmetall.

Instead of building a large joint plant, Rheinmetall may focus on supplying key industrial equipment, including presses, to support Ukrainian manufacturers. The company also sees opportunities in very long-range ammunition, for the production of which Ukrainian industry still lacks all the necessary technologies.

Russia designated the plants as military targets

Rheinmetall’s projects in Ukraine are also associated with a high level of risk because of Russian threats. In October 2024, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the German company’s facilities in Ukraine were legitimate military targets. Reuters reported that Moscow considers such enterprises part of Ukraine’s defense potential.

Rheinmetall began broader cooperation with Ukraine’s defense industry as early as 2023. The joint company Rheinmetall Ukrainian Defense Industry has been operating since October of that year. In June 2024, a center for the repair and maintenance of German military equipment was opened in Ukraine.

If the plant project is terminated, this will not mean the end of cooperation between Rheinmetall and Ukraine’s defense industry. For now, the company is signaling that it may change its model of involvement — from direct ammunition production to supplying technologies and equipment to Ukrainian enterprises.

Sources: kyivindependent.com, pravda.com.ua, marketscreener.com