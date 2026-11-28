Melania Trump has helped return nine more Ukrainian and Russian children to their families. With the latest operation, the total number of children reunited with their loved ones through her humanitarian efforts has reached 43, the White House said.

The children were returned from Russia and from Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. The operation also helped a 29-year-old woman with a disability, the Ukrainian ombudsman said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the US first lady for mediating the latest return.

Among the children is eight-year-old Artyom, who was reunited with his mother, Alina Sidorenko, at the border between Belarus and Ukraine. The two had been separated for nearly five years. According to The Associated Press, the boy ran off the bus when it arrived and threw himself into his mother’s arms.

Mediation between Russia and Ukraine

„Children in this region of the world, like children everywhere, cannot understand why geography and governments have placed them amid the horrors of war,“ Melania Trump said. She added that adults have a moral obligation to put children above the divisions created by war.

The latest operation was the seventh such reunification of children with their families since the beginning of Donald Trump’s second term. Melania Trump said that the latest return took place with the „full cooperation“ of the Russian and Ukrainian leadership.

According to figures cited by Zelensky, Ukraine has managed to return a total of 2,875 children through various operations. Melania Trump’s initiative is a separate series of arrangements involving children separated from their families because of the war.

Her work on the issue began in August 2025, when Donald Trump delivered a letter from his wife to Vladimir Putin calling for peace. Melania Trump later said that she maintained a direct channel with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine on the issue of the children.

Six-day truce in Oleshky

In October, Melania Trump also helped negotiate a local ceasefire in Oleshky, a Russian-occupied city in southern Ukraine. The truce was in effect from October 27 to November 1 and had a humanitarian purpose – the delivery of food, water and medicine, as well as the evacuation of civilians.

About 800 people managed to leave the city during the pause in hostilities. On November 5, Melania Trump brought Russian and Ukrainian representatives together at the White House to mark the agreement reached. At the time, she presented the initiative as a possible model for further humanitarian cooperation, but the truce in Oleshky did not lead to a general end to the war.

Sources: apnews.com, washingtonpost.com, cbsnews.com