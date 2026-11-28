Ukraine has called on its partners to accelerate their domestic procedures for ratifying the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression by Russia. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this during a conversation with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset in Kyiv.

Berset arrived in the Ukrainian capital on 27 November to honour the memory of the victims of the Holodomor during the commemorative events on 28 November. During the talks, Sybiha briefed him on the situation at the front, the escalation of Russian attacks and diplomatic efforts to achieve peace.

The two also discussed the Council of Europe’s new four-year Action Plan for Ukraine. The document’s preliminary estimated value for the 2027–2030 period is around €70 million. The plan was approved by the deputy foreign ministers of the organisation’s member states on 18 November.

What is needed for the tribunal to start work

„The tribunal needs six more ratifications or more to start work, while the Compensation Commission requires 13 more,“ Sybiha wrote on the social network „X“. He called on the partners to complete their procedures as quickly as possible so that 2027 could become the „year of justice“.

On 25 November, the Verkhovna Rada approved Ukraine’s accession to the Governing Committee of the Special Tribunal. According to Sybiha, 39 countries and organisations are ready to participate in the mechanism. The Ukrainian parliament said that membership would give the country full participation in the tribunal’s governance, including on administrative and financial matters. It also entails annual contributions from Ukraine.

The mechanism is being built gradually

On 15 May, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe approved the key decision to establish the Special Tribunal, which is to examine the crime of "aggression against Ukraine". Before Kyiv joined, nine countries had completed their domestic procedures for participation: the United Kingdom, Estonia, Iceland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Sweden.

In his conversation with Berset, Sybiha thanked him for his personal leadership, thanks to which the Special Tribunal and the Compensation Commission had moved from political plans to practical preparations. According to data from the Verkhovna Rada, the Governing Committee is to ensure the tribunal’s financing and resolve administrative matters related to its work.

Sources: eurointegration.com.ua