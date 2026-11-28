Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico often arrives late for European summits, leaves them before they end and avoids informal conversations with other leaders. EUobserver and Denník N report this, citing Slovak and European diplomats.

According to EUobserver's sources, other national leaders often pay no attention to Fico. While they engage in informal conversations, the Slovak prime minister prefers to remain in the separate room for national delegations, known as the „national room“.

His plane took off after the meeting had begun

The meeting of the European Political Community in Dublin on 12 November is cited as an example. Many of the participants arrived earlier and began talks before the official opening. Fico's plane took off from Bratislava at 13:15, even though the meeting had started at 11:30.

Fico explained his delay by citing an eye problem. „I had to deal with the eye that was causing me problems, so we took off several hours later,“ he told journalists on board the plane.

Early departure because of a rally in Serbia

In mid-October, Fico left the EU summit in Brussels early and travelled to Serbia. There, he took part in an election rally in Novi Sad in support of Aleksandar Vučić. During some of the talks devoted to migration, defence and the security of the European Union, Slovakia was represented by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. The decision was also viewed in the context of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Serbia.

The dispute with Berlin concerns the budget and aid for Ukraine

„In the overwhelming majority of cases, national leaders leave meetings before the end only for exceptional reasons. You do not leave simply because of some political rally,“ a Slovak diplomat who had personally attended high-level meetings said.

The criticism of Fico's conduct comes amid sharp disagreements with Germany over funding for Ukraine. On 10 November, the Slovak prime minister described as „typical blackmail“ German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's demand that approval of the EU's next seven-year budget be tied to a commitment by all member states to participate in financing Kyiv.

Fico said Slovakia would not participate in a new €70 billion loan for Ukraine and stressed that Bratislava has the same veto right as Berlin. Merz insisted that European countries should make a joint commitment to fill Ukraine's projected financial shortfall in 2027.

The European Commission proposed up to €45 billion in additional financial support for Ukraine in 2027, while the country's total projected shortfall is €70 billion. The proposal is part of broader disputes within the EU over the budget and how funding for Kyiv should be secured.

Sources: euobserver.com, theguardian.com