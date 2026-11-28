Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched toward the capital Riyadh, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said. According to its spokesperson, Major General Turki al-Maliki, the missiles were launched by the Yemeni Houthis.

“The air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh,” Turki al-Maliki said.

The spokesperson did not provide information about casualties or material damage linked to the intercepted missiles. Later, the coalition also reported that two drones had been destroyed over the Eastern Province, where much of the kingdom’s oil infrastructure is located.

New attacks on ports and energy facilities

The report of the missiles heading toward Riyadh followed a series of incidents in different parts of Saudi Arabia. The coalition said it had destroyed a cruise missile headed toward the western part of the country, as well as a drone near the Islamic port in Jeddah.

A separate projectile launched by the Houthis landed at the port of Jazan on the Red Sea coast. According to the coalition, minor material damage was caused, but there were no civilian casualties. The type of projectile had not yet been specified.

The Houthis said that the attacks on the ports of Jeddah and Jazan were retaliatory actions following coalition strikes on the port of Hodeidah in western Yemen. The group also claimed responsibility for an attack on the Ras Tanura oil refinery complex, but the coalition reported only that four drones had been destroyed over the area, without confirming that the refinery had been hit.

The escalation also affected Riyadh’s financial district

On November 25, 11 people were injured in a strike on a tower in Riyadh’s financial district. The building housing the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund was attacked for the second time in less than a week. In the first incident, on November 19, material damage was reported, but there were no injuries.

The latest interceptions come amid a sharp escalation in missile and drone attacks against Saudi airports, ports, energy facilities and civilian infrastructure. Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government since March 2015, after the Houthis seized Sanaa and other parts of the country in 2014.

In recent months, the coalition and the Houthis have traded accusations over strikes on civilian and economic facilities. So far, the interceptions over Riyadh and the Eastern Province have been confirmed by Saudi Arabia, while the Houthis’ claims of having hit Saudi targets have not been independently confirmed in all cases.

Sources: f.aa.com.tr, thenationalnews.com, apnews.com