A Russian unmanned aerial vehicle, or UAV – a remotely controlled aircraft without a crew on board, damaged two educational institutions in the central part of Kremenchuk, Poltava Region. Four people, including three children, were injured in the attack.

Regional authorities initially reported two injured people, but the number was later increased to four. Ukrainska Pravda quoted Vitaliy Dyakyvnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, as saying that “emergency services are working at the scene”. The damage to the buildings and the condition of the injured are being clarified.

A separate Russian attack struck transport infrastructure in Dnipro. Two people were injured and are receiving medical assistance. “The Russians struck a transport infrastructure facility,” regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha said, as quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. The statement did not provide details about the specific facility or the extent of the damage.

Thousands of Drones and Dozens of Airstrikes

The evening report of Ukraine’s General Staff shows that the attacks on the cities are part of broader combat activity. From the beginning of 27 November until 22:00, 134 combat engagements were recorded – direct contact between Russian and Ukrainian forces along separate sections of the front.

The General Staff also reported 47 airstrikes, 143 guided aerial bombs, 4,940 kamikaze drones and 1,526 attacks on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian troops. The report listed attacks in the North Slobozhanske and Kursk, South Slobozhanske, Lyman, Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions.

Ukrainian authorities continue to clarify the damage and the number of injured, while the data on the front is operational and may be revised in subsequent reports.

Sources: pravda.com.ua